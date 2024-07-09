Mental Health Practitioner - Cov & Warks MIND

Mental Health Practitioner

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Service Children and Young People’s Service Job Title Mental Health Practitioner Location Based at The Junction, Far Gosford Street, Coventry Salary £22,011 per annum Hours 37hrs – this role sits within an 8am-8pm service to provide flexibility of engagement, Mon – Fri but the main working hours are within 9am – 4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am – 4pm on Friday.

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people and their families?

Do you believe that the child’s voice should be at the heart of the work you do?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire! We look forward to receiving your application

Come and join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire! We look forward to receiving your application.

About The Role

To be involved in the delivery of a range of early intervention and prevention activities for children and young people aged 5-18 years, within schools, community venues and CW Mind buildings across Coventry and Warwickshire. The activities will consist of therapeutic groups, mental health awareness sessions via assemblies, resilience workshops and offering 1:1 facilitated self-help provision.

Key Responsibilities include:

To provide and effectively deliver a facilitated self-help service provision to be based within education establishments, CW Mind buildings and community settings across Coventry and Warwickshire.

To ensure the child/young person’s voice is heard and they are put at the heart of the intervention, to enable children/young people to set appropriate aspirational goals.

To build emotional resilience through the development and delivery of a range of targeted, interactive and creative therapeutic group interventions and workshops, which enable children/young people to explore factors impacting on their mental health & emotional health.

To provide children/young people, parents/carers and professionals with an awareness of mental health, along with the skills and knowledge to manage their mental health and emotional wellbeing effectively.

To hold a case load of clients and to effectively manage all client contact with the supervision of the Team Leader/Service Manager.

To act as a navigator to children/young people, their families and professionals, creating and enabling links with community resources.

To ensure all elements of data collection are completed, including assessment and evaluation tools/scales (e.g. WEMWBS/SRS/ROMs).

To help children/young people make choices regarding their ongoing care e.g. referrals to other services, sources of help as appropriate, and keeping referrers up to date of their engagement with the service.

Accepting without bias and with absolute compassion and appreciation, the unmet needs raised by children/young people.

To be involved in the Rise Navigation Hub, screening and triaging referrals, decision making and responding to calls.

Essential Criteria includes:

Experience of working with children and young people and their families.

An ability to effectively engage with young people and their families.

Up to date knowledge of mental health, specifically in relation to children and young people.

NVQ level 2 or equivalent.

A commitment to working within a framework that recognises the diversity of service users and encourages equality and opportunity for all.

A commitment to hearing the young person’s voice and the participation of children and young people and parents/carers in decision-making processes, the design and delivery of the services they access.

Excellent communication skills, verbal, non-verbal and written.

Have access to a vehicle as means of transport, have the ability to travel around Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: Tuesday 23rd July 2024

Interview Date: Friday 2nd August 2024

If you would like to discuss the role, please contact: Service Manager Sabrina Gardner-Orr or Team Leaders Emma Griffiths and Melissa Gray on 02476631835

To learn more, or apply for this role, please visit: Mental Health Practitioner - CWMind