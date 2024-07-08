Another chance for Hatton residents to meet roadworks team

A fourth meeting between Warwickshire County Council’s team of engineers and residents around the Union View development in Hatton is set to take place on Wednesday (10 July).

The event will be held at Hatton Park Village Hall, with residents asked to attend between 5.45 and 7pm. Representatives of the developers, Taylor Wimpey, will join council staff to give residents an update and take any questions.

The team will be reporting on some of the works that are in place or imminent including laying the base and binder course within the area of the carriageway widening, installing new gullies and completing drainage remedial work, installing beany kerb drainage and removing elements of existing drainage, reinstating footway, some tree removal, installing street lighting columns and traffic signs and constructing splitter islands.

Traffic Management has been the major point of interest with residents and commuters. The council will confirm that over the next two months, two-way traffic signals will continue to be used. There may also be some weekend works within the permitted times of 0800 to 1300 to complete work sooner and minimise the length of time residents’ journeys are disrupted.

The Council will also report that contact with bus companies has confirmed that no service was significantly delayed to schools and that punctual attendance over the examination period was not affected by the roadworks.

A WCC spokesperson said: “We would like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and co-operation over the course of the roadworks. This is a really important factor in getting works to progress smoothly and we look forward to meeting residents again on Wednesday to share information and thoughts on how the scheme is shaping up.

“We were delighted to see transport to schools has not been overly affected and that there was no disruption to the exam timetable. We wish all the students good luck in the coming weeks as results come in.”