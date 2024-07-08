Warwickshire expands innovative trial to enhance support for learners with special educational needs and disabilities

Schools in South Warwickshire will soon benefit from a new support and training program designed to help them better meet the needs of learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

This innovative approach aims to improve practices and foster collaboration among mainstream schools. After a successful trial in Rugby and a similar initiative in Bedworth, this program is now being extended to include schools in South Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council’s Inclusion Framework in Schools project aims to empower teachers and school staff in mainstream settings with the knowledge and skills to better support children and young people with SEND. The project works with Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCos) across infant, junior, primary and secondary schools identifying areas for development and encouraging more regular opportunities for staff to share ideas, resources and best practice.

Recognising the need for schools to work closely with families to provide more effective support, one of the key aims is also to build the confidence of parents and carers and improve the information and advice available.

The expansion of the project follows the success of an initial trial which took place in 2021/22 across 16 schools in Rugby. The family of schools, as they became known, were supported by Warwickshire’s Educational Psychology Service (EPS) to conduct in-depth audits of current SEND provision across their settings, the results of which informed the production of a series of tailored bite-sized training sessions and webinars for school staff. Covering topics such as: the SEND Inclusion Guidance; the Graduated Approach of the Assess, Plan, Do and Review cycle; maximising the use of teaching assistants; and adaptive teaching for all staff, the sessions increased the knowledge and confidence of staff, enhancing their ability to support children and young people with SEND.

SENCos were surveyed at the beginning and end of the trial and their feedback highlighted improvements across several areas, including:

Increased confidence across all staff in the delivery of SEND support in schools

Increased confidence in using Warwickshire’s SEND Inclusion Guidance and implementing the Graduated Approach of the ‘Assess, Plan, Do, Review’ cycle

Increased confidence in recording and monitoring early intervention

Increased confidence in managing additional staff in the classroom

Improvement in the quality of referral paperwork for an Education, Health and Care Plan Needs Assessment resulting in more appropriate referrals and a higher rate of referrals being accepted

A greater awareness and higher profile given to SEND across schools

Smoother transition for pupils moving from primary to secondary

Greater collaboration across schools and improved knowledge and skills due to sharing of resources, processes and training

Commenting on the trial’s initial success and aims for this second phase of the programme, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, Cllr Kam Kaur said:

"The outcomes from the first phase of the Inclusion Framework in Schools trial are a testament to our commitment to improving the support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Warwickshire. With increased confidence, improved collaboration, and better support systems, these schools are now better equipped to meet the diverse needs of learners within their mainstream settings.

“As we embark on the second phase of this journey, we look forward to expanding this positive impact to schools in other areas of the county, and we remain committed to working in partnership to build the confidence of school staff, and parents and carers, to provide more inclusive learning environments for all children and young people in Warwickshire."

Warwickshire’s SEND and Inclusion Guidance has more information about the provision which is expected to be made available in all mainstream schools and settings to support children and young people with SEND. Find out more by watching this short animation or by visiting the SEND Local Offer webpages.

The Inclusion Framework in Schools project is part of the Delivering Better Value in SEND programme of work in Warwickshire which aims to enhance outcomes for children and young people with SEND, while maximising financial resources.