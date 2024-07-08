Less than a week to tell Warwickshire Adult and Community Learning how you would like to learn!

The public survey closes on Sunday 14 July.

Have your say now: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/adult-and-community-learning-customer-survey/

Are you interested in learning something new?

A Warwickshire adult education service for people aged 19+ wants to hear from anyone looking to brush up skills, find a hobby or try something new.

Warwickshire County Council's Adult and Community Learning (ACL) service is seeking public input to shape its course offerings for the 2024/25 academic year.

A short survey to find out more about people's interests and learning preferences is running until 14 July and the public are invited to share their views at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/adult-and-community-learning-customer-survey/

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "ACL offers a wide range of learning opportunities for adults aged 19 and over across Warwickshire. Whether you want to retrain, brush up on existing skills, meet new people, or simply try something fun and different, we have something for you.

“Your thoughts on what, where and how you would like to learn are important to us, and it will help us ensure we're providing the courses you want, where you want them, and in a way that suits your learning style."

Warwickshire ACL offers courses in over 30 inclusive community venues across the county, with subjects ranging from English and Maths through to Computer Skills, Arts and Crafts and Yoga, to name but a few of their comprehensive offering of courses.

The short online questionnaire asks residents what subjects they are interested in, where in Warwickshire they would like to learn and how they learn best for example via face-to-face, online or blended/hybrid sessions.

By completing the survey, residents can help shape the future of adult learning opportunities in Warwickshire and new courses may be developed based on demand.

This survey will close at midnight on Sunday 14 July 2024.

Find out more about ACL in Warwickshire here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/acl

The ACL survey is hosted on the county council’s engagement portal www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask which provides links to surveys, consultations and other opportunities for members of the public to have a say about the council’s work and its services.