Visiting your local household waste recycling centre this summer? Don’t forget to book a slot!

Summer is the time of year when Warwickshire’s nine household waste recycling centres (HWRC) are at their busiest.

In order to avoid disappointment and to keep the sites running as smoothly as possible during their busiest time of the year, Warwickshire County Council is reminding all residents that they must book a slot before visiting.

If there is availability, HWRC appointments can be booked up to a few minutes before arrival. There is usually plenty of availability on weekday afternoons, especially Wednesday afternoons where all sites except Shipston, Stockton and Wellesbourne are open until 6pm.

There is a simple online booking process via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Alternatively, bookings can be made via the Eventbrite app.

Visitors booking on the day will need a way to demonstrate they have made the booking, which can be on a smartphone or tablet, or printed out. Visitors booking in advance will be on the list held at the recycling centre.

Over the coming weeks during peak times – weekends and weekday mornings – staff will be routinely checking bookings. This may be at the gate or within the skip area of the site. On occasion, when the site is fully booked, those without a booking will be turned away.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The booking system at our recycling centres is popular with most of our visitors and what they like most is the reduced queuing and the efficient experience on site. We take a pragmatic approach to checking bookings and during quieter times we do not always have a dedicated staff member on the gate.

“When staff speak to someone without a booking and they didn’t know about the booking system, so long as the site has capacity, the visitor will be allowed to deposit their waste on that occasion, but they are reminded to book to avoid disappointment in the future should the site be busier. When sites are fully booked, we have an obligation to honour bookings and keep queues down, so people who have not booked will be turned away. As we approach the summer, our busiest time of year, it is especially important for customers to book their visit to avoid any disappointment.

“Warwickshire recycling centres offer an array of opportunities to reuse and recycle your unwanted items. Preloved items for reuse can be donated at every site to be resold for the benefit of local charities. I want to thank our visitors for their ongoing dedication to recycling which helps to reduce resource use and keeps material in circulation to reduce climate impact. This dedication is an important element of our commitment to create a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

