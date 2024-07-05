Warwickshire celebrates “Thank You Day” by honouring residents for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

As the UK marks Thank You Day this Sunday (7 July) Warwickshire County Council is taking the opportunity to express gratitude to the county’s residents for their extraordinary generosity in welc...

As the UK marks Thank You Day this Sunday (7 July) Warwickshire County Council is taking the opportunity to express gratitude to the county’s residents for their extraordinary generosity in welcoming Ukrainians into their homes through the Homes for Ukraine scheme. This initiative has provided sanctuary and support to many Ukrainians seeking refuge following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Since the war began, and the Homes for Ukraine scheme was introduced more than 650 households in Warwickshire have stepped forward, hosting and supporting nearly 1500 refugees.

Warwickshire residents provide not just accommodation, but a warm welcome, a network of support and help with settling into the UK. These people have played a pivotal role in opening their homes and hearts to those in need. Their kindness and hospitality have provided not only shelter but also a sense of community and hope for the future.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: "Thank You Day is a perfect moment to celebrate the spirit of generosity that our community has shown.

“I feel so proud of our wonderful county and the generosity and compassion of people supporting our Ukrainian guests. The support has been overwhelming and has made a significant impact to the lives of Ukrainian families.

“Whilst we offer our sincere thanks to everyone who is making a massive difference we also continue to appeal for new hosts across Warwickshire.

“If you or someone you know could offer temporary accommodation to Ukrainians, please know that the county council, its partners and many residents in Warwickshire will be there to support you. So please contact Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine team for more information.”

One of the sponsors of the scheme, reflecting on their experience, said, "Hosting a Ukrainian family has been the best thing I have done in years. The support they give me is well above what I had anticipated. The experience is one I would recommend to everybody. Thank you for giving me this opportunity.”

Anyone interested in becoming a host should visit the council’s webpage or contact Warwickshire’s Homes for Ukraine team at 0800 408 1447 or via email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.