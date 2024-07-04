Child friendly local activities and clubs available to book over the summer holidays

Summer is here and Warwickshire is buzzing with activities and clubs for children and families!

As the summer holidays draw near, organisations across the county are gearing up to offer a variety of activities and essential support services tailored for families with support from Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme and other local initiatives.

This summer from Monday 22 July to Friday 30 August, the HAF Programme is offering an array of activities and meals, aimed at young people from Reception to Year 11 who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals (FSM). For more information and to check available activities please visit HAF website: https://searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk/holidays-activities-food-haf

WCC’s Family Information Service (FIS) has compiled a useful list of summer holiday activities and clubs across Warwickshire (https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-829341009-447). From multi-sports and performing arts to water sports, arts, and crafts, there is something for children of all ages and abilities. Activities are categorised by district/borough, with a dedicated section for activities catering to those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

For our young people, the Warwickshire Youth Offer webpage (https://searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-youth-offer) has a wealth of opportunities available throughout Warwickshire. Featuring contributions from Warwickshire County Council, charities, sports clubs, and community organisations, this platform aims to enhance the developmental journey of our youth.

Cllr Sue Markham portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “Committed to being child-friendly, Warwickshire County Council ensures the HAF programme not only provide engaging holiday clubs and nutritious meals but also creates nurturing environments where children can thrive and develop.

“From holiday clubs and family support to safety advice and local welfare schemes, Warwickshire remains dedicated to fostering a community that supports the well-being and growth of its youngest residents throughout the summer and beyond.”

The HAF Programme is funded by the Department for Education (DfE) to provide young people who are in full-time education (Reception to Year 11) and eligible for benefits-related free school meals with access to enriching activities and meals, for free, during the three main school holidays - Winter, Spring and Summer. Bookings are handled directly by providers, and you can find a comprehensive list of available activities by visiting https://warwickshire.gov.uk/haf.

If you are unsure where to start when seeking support for children and young people aged 0–25, the Family Information Service (FIS) provides comprehensive information on childcare, money and benefits, housing, special educational needs, and disabilities (SEND), and health and wellbeing. Visit our children and families' webpages (https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis) or contact our freephone team on 0800 408 1558, Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm, or via email at fis@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Subscribe to The Family Information Service newsletter (https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice) for the latest updates and events and in this special edition you can get more information about this summer's activities and essential safety advice: Read here.

Throughout July, WCC will be signposting to useful information and services aimed at supporting children and young people and parents throughout the summer period across WCC Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).