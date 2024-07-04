WCC and Pertemps volunteer their community support

A group of volunteers broke out the paint brushes to help a new rehabilitation facility in Leamington get ready for its first guests.

One team of helpers, from Warwickshire County Council and their recruitment partner Pertemps Network Group, spent two days decorating the new facility, while volunteers from other organisations have supported also.

The rehabilitation centre is due to open in early July, with eight beds for individuals recovering from drug or alcohol addictions.

The volunteers were matched with the New Chapters project through Make Good Grow, an organisation supporting charities in Warwickshire, linking them with organisations who want to support local causes.

Bal Jacob, Warwickshire County Council’s Director for Workforce and Local Services, said: “We work closely in partnership with Pertemps and we were delighted to have this opportunity to grow and develop our relationship with them while supporting the wider community and the work of New Chapters.”

Leanne Pike, Pertemps Client Services Manager, said: “As a business, we always do what we can to support the communities in which we work. This is another example of that. It was fantastic to be able to work with Make Good Grow and Warwickshire County Council to help with this important new project in Leamington. We look forward to helping on other programmes in the coming months.”

Pertemps Network Group is based in Meriden and has a branch in Warwick Street, Leamington.