Warwickshire residents urged to apply for Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) funding

Warwickshire residents in a low income household who don’t have gas central heating in their homes are being encouraged to apply for Home Upgrade Grant funding (HUG2).

The HUG2 scheme aims to improve the warmth and comfort of homes that do not have mains gas heating, whilst also reducing energy bills, carbon emissions and levels of fuel poverty across the county. A range of energy efficiency improvements are available through this scheme and include clean heating solutions, such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and insulation.

The scheme is open either to homeowners or private renters (with landlord’s permission), with a combined annual income of less than £36,000 and whose home has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of D, E, F or G. If eligible, a whole house assessment will be conducted and the householders will be provided with information on what energy-efficient measures are most suitable for the property, with the HUG2 scheme paying for the work.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “We know that managing household expenses can be challenging for many people, so this scheme is a great way to bring down your energy bills through some funded energy efficient improvements. It’s easy to check if you are eligible, and there’s plenty of support along the way too. But please don’t wait – the HUG2 funding is time limited, and we don’t want you to miss out.”

To find out more and apply for funding, residents living in North Warwickshire or the Nuneaton and Bedworth area should contact their local borough council (either North Warwickshire Borough Council, or Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council). Residents in the Rugby, Warwick or Stratford areas should contact Act on Energy on 0800 988 2881 who are running the scheme on behalf of their local council.

For more information, contact https://www.nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk/energy-matters (North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth) or https://www.actonenergy.org.uk (Rugby, Warwick, Stratford).