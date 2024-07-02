Top tips for staying safe and well during the summer months

The summer has officially arrived, so Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing top safety tips for residents as part of a campaign throughout June to support residents to start the summer safely.

When warmer weather arrives, most people will be spending a lot more time outdoors and going for walks in and around tall grass and wooden areas. When doing so it is important to be aware of ticks. Ticks live in many different outdoor environments, but they are particularly common in grassy and wooded areas. You are therefore more at risk of being bitten if you take part in activities such as hiking, cycling or camping. After spending time outside, it’s very important to check yourself, your clothing, your pets and others for ticks.

If you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to remove it using a tick-removal tool or fine-tipped tweezers as getting bitten by a tick can put you at risk of catching Lyme disease. One of the most common symptoms of Lyme disease is a bullseye rash around the bite which can develop between 3 – 30 days after being bitten, other symptoms can be flu-like symptoms, nerve pains or a droop on one or both sides of face. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your GP or call the NHS on 111.

The warmer weather is also great for our wellbeing as including more activity into daily routines and being outside in nature can help to reduce stress and improve mood. However, remembering to stay sun safe is important, don’t forget to;

Drink plenty of water, low sugar squash or make your own ice lollies.

Make sure sunscreen is at least factor 30, not past its expiry date and applied regularly when outdoors.

Avoid physical exertion and being in direct sunlight in the hottest parts of the day.

Take lots of water with you if you are travelling.

Never leave children or animals alone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Staying cool indoors is also important, to help keep homes cool close curtains in rooms that face the sun, bowls of water and indoor plants can also help to keep the air cooler.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “As we start to get warmer weather and spend more time outdoors, it’s important to make sure that we are staying safe and well by drinking plenty of water, using sunscreen and avoiding being in the sunlight during the hottest parts of the day.

“I’d also like to encourage residents to be more tick aware, especially those spending more time outdoors taking part in activities such as hiking, cycling or camping in areas with tall grass and wooded areas. If you find that you have been bitten by a tick, make sure to remove it safely and seek medical help if you feel unwell after being bitten.”

