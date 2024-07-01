Warwickshire firefighters honored for outstanding fundraising

Two Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) firefighters, Rachel Streeting and Claire Wooldridge, have been recognised for their incredible fundraising efforts. They received the prestigious ...

Two Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) firefighters, Rachel Streeting and Claire Wooldridge, have been recognised for their incredible fundraising efforts. They received the prestigious "Fundraising Hero Award" at the recent Women in the Fire Service (WFS) Awards 2024.

Rachel and Claire have been instrumental in raising over £75,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity. Their dedication is evident through various events, including Nuneaton and Stratford Fire Station Open Days and charity car washes.

The WFS Awards ceremony, held on June 8th, celebrates exceptional contributions within the fire and rescue sector. As Claire couldn’t attend the ceremony earlier this month, Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook presented both firefighters with their awards at Nuneaton Fire Station this week.

"Claire and Rachel are true fundraising heroes," said Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook. "Their tireless efforts in raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity and other worthy causes deserve immense gratitude. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work and commitment."

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety highlighted the importance of their work. "Community events like open days rely heavily on the hard work of our WFRS Charity Ambassadors, and Claire and Rachel have made a significant impact, and we are so grateful for their valued contribution."

Rachel, reflecting on her nearly 25 years of dedication, expressed her appreciation. "Being nominated for the Fundraising Hero Award is a humbling honor. It's incredibly rewarding to see people who attended events as children returning with their families. This national recognition is truly special. Thank you."

Claire, known for fostering positive relationships within the communities of Nuneaton and Bedworth, added, "I'm overwhelmed by this award! It's fantastic to be recognised for the effort put into organising and raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides crucial support to injured firefighters and their families."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service extends its heartfelt congratulations to both Rachel and Claire. Their commitment to the Fire Fighters Charity and the local community is a true inspiration.