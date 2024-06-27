Digital Marketing Coordinator - Arty Folk

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer

Location: Arty-Folks Studios Eaton House CV1 2FJ

Working hours: Mon-Thursday 9am-5pm (30 hours per week)

Salary: £23,350 (per annum pro rata, £18,680)

Start Date: Immediate

Role

Are you a marketing specialist, with a passion for the Visual Arts and Mental Health, looking to take the next step in your career? We are seeking a dynamic, Digital Marketing Coordinator to join our small and dedicated team and help amplify our voice across Coventry and Warwickshire.

This is a very versatile role that requires you to get to the heart of what we do. It suits somebody who enjoys working collaboratively on new ideas and campaigns that will change people’s minds and hearts. Our members share their inspiring stories of recovery both visually and verbally and you will use your creative flair and knowledge to translate these into powerful, engaging content, sharing across the appropriate channels/platforms. Through your work you will raise the dialogue with our audience, promoting art as a powerful tool to achieve good mental health.

As Digital Marketing Coordinator you will have at least 2 years’ experience in content creation, social media, marketing or in a communications role. You will be mentored by our CEO and receive additional support from external professionals in the field of marketing, to help you uplift your skills and maximize the creative opportunities we offer you in this exciting role.

You must be highly organized, reliable, keen to extend your comfort zone, integrate quickly and work collaboratively with our small team. To ensure you can tune into our activities with empathy and personally experience how we help people on their recovery journey, it is essential that you are based in the CV postcode area and willing to be office-based at least 75% of your working week.

Responsibilities

Visual Content Creation:

create videos and photographs capturing our activities for social media, website, and promotional material

use Canva to design reports, posters, leaflets, etc. of high quality for print and online with eyecatching visuals that capture Arty-Folks’ mission and impact, and showcase participants’ artwork

organise the storage of our visual collaterals effectively so it can be used by all team members

Social Media Management:

create informative, inspiring, and thought-provoking social media posts covering mental health, visual arts, and community activities which follow Arty-Folks’ branding

schedule daily posts on all social media accounts across platforms we use, e.g.Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, to maintain a strong online presence and promote our service programme

use established annual events such as Mental Health Awareness Week and World Mental Health Day to raise awareness and campaign for our cause

analyse and learn from analytics to improve engagement and our social media strategy

create reports on engagement and performance to CEO and Board of Trustees

provide recommendations to generate new ways of engagement with our audience

Engagement:

use website functions to promote current activities, create newsletters, blog posts, update content, etc.

capture service users’ recovery journeys and communicate stories of our impact

monitor engagement to target promotion and social media ads

analyse and learn from analytics to raise Google ranking and increase traffic

Essential Skills:

University degree or Higher education level qualification relevant to this role, such as Graphic Design

excellent Graphic design skills using Canva and CapCut (or similar)

excellent English spoken and writing skills

empathic visual and verbal storyteller who understands how mental health affects daily living

confident use of a wide range of applications, e.g. Microsoft Office, Excel, etc.

Desirable Skills and Experience:

experience designing and managing WordPress sites

experience running campaigns in a coherent way with clear metrics for results

experience designing communication strategies and designing brands

What we offer

The opportunity to be part of a creative, fun and dedicated team in an organisation that supports people at a low point in their life to find their potential. The beauty of this role is that you will be a key player in a small organisation getting involved in everything from welcoming new service users and making a brew to taking photos and implementing new communication strategies in an organisation where art is seen as a tool to empower mental health.

This is a 4 day a week permanent role (with a 6-month probationary period) based from our studio/office in Coventry where we also run most of our activities.

Salary bracket is £23,350 (per annum, pro rata) with 29 days holiday per year (pro rata) including bank holidays. We have a work-place pension scheme.

You will be mentored 1 day per week by our CEO and receive additional support from a marketer (contractor).

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter, no more than 2 pages, with the subject - Digital Marketing Coordinator to info@arty-folks.org.uk or call 074 436 436 34 for more information.

We encourage applicants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to apply for this role.

Arty-Folks is committed to ensuring all necessary steps are taken to protect children and adults at risk from harm. All staff are expected to observe professional standards of behaviour and conduct their work in line with our Safeguarding Policies.

Any employment with Arty-Folks will be subject to the following checks prior to your start date:

A satisfactory police record check to include a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check

Receipt of satisfactory references

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK

Applications should include your notice period and two referees to be contacted with your permission. The final closing date is 12 noon on Friday 28th June 2024, with interviews the following week.

We regret that we will only be able to offer feedback to shortlisted applicants.