Warwickshire celebrated Refugee Week 2024 with more than 30 events across the county.

Warwickshire residents came together to celebrate Refugee Week 2024 at over 30 activities that promoted inclusivity, understanding, and solidarity. Workshops, cultural performances, and community ...

Warwickshire residents came together to celebrate Refugee Week 2024 at over 30 activities that promoted inclusivity, understanding, and solidarity. Workshops, cultural performances, and community gatherings provided open spaces for newly arrived communities and residents to share their stories and experiences.

Reflecting on the week, portfolio holder for Children and Families Cllr Sue Markham said: “Refugee Week has been a testament to the incredible spirit of Warwickshire’s residents and their commitment to inclusivity and solidarity. The events have not only highlighted the rich cultural diversity within our community but also demonstrated the power of coming together to support one another. We are proud of the work done by all the teams involved, and the positive impact these activities have had on fostering understanding and unity.”

“We extend our gratitude to all Warwickshire residents, communities, services, and businesses who have consistently supported refugees. Their assistance in providing sanctuary, friendship, and opening their homes has been crucial in creating an environment where refugees can rebuild their lives, thrive, and make valuable contributions to our diverse society. This is an opportunity to highlight the ongoing need for support due to the continuing conflict in Ukraine. The Homes for Ukraine scheme relies on the kindness of Warwickshire residents to make a difference to those affected by the conflict.”

One of the highlights of the week was the "Our Home, Our Art" Youth Art Competition. This art exhibition showcased the creativity of children and young people who participated in the competition. Their artworks, reflecting the theme "Our Home," were displayed in libraries across Warwickshire, including Atherstone, Rugby, Nuneaton, Leamington, and Wellesbourne, throughout Refugee Week. Library staff noted that the Leamington art display was particularly popular among grandparents visiting with their grandchildren.

Another notable event was “A Taste of Home”, where more than 160 individuals, including members of the refugee community, their friends, and families, came together for a cultural celebration. They shared dishes that represent home to them providing an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate.

Refugee Runway, a fashion show celebrating traditional clothing from around the world, was also a significant highlight. The show featured outfits brought by refugees to Warwickshire, alongside poems by local school children and a live Ukrainian band. It showcased the results of several sewing projects run by the Migration Team leading up to Refugee Week. The show attracted over 100 visitors, including local schools, and celebrated fashions and cultures from home.

A special feature of the fashion show was a collaborative dress created by Libby Esler, a local artist, in collaboration with the WCC Migration team. Libby led a series of sewing workshops ahead of Refugee Week, working with refugees and asylum seekers across Warwickshire. The dress, crafted by 28 women, two men, and four children from 13 different countries, symbolizes unity and partnership. It incorporated over 350 paper flowers and 200 fabric flowers.

Libby shared her thoughts on the project: “Growing a garden requires sunshine, nurturing, and care. As it flourishes and blooms into a beautiful, blossoming oasis, we can all appreciate and enjoy its stunning beauty. This collaborative dress has brought focus and joy to many.”

Feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Ruth, a member of the public from Warwick, commented: “A really great event, lovely to see all the traditional clothes and most importantly, everyone looked as if they were really enjoying themselves. I’m so glad to have seen it and would definitely go again.”

Liliya, a participant, said: “It was amazing to feel how much the County Council cares about the communities they support.”

For further details about Refugee Week in Warwickshire 2024, visit our Refugee Week page.

The migration service coordinates several services and referral pathways with existing providers, overseen by the Migration Partnership Board. These core services and migration sub-groups include ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), employment, education, health and mental health, housing, and community cohesion. Additionally, the team offers integration signposting and support for Visa Schemes such as the UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS), Afghan Resettlement Schemes (ARAP, ACRS), Homes for Ukraine Scheme (HFU), Hong Kong British Nationals Overseas (BNO) scheme, and the Asylum dispersal scheme.

For more details about the schemes and collaborations, please visit our WCC Migration team webpage.