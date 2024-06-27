Wellbeing Practitioner – Safe Haven

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Service Safe Haven Job Title Wellbeing Practitioner Location One largely based in Nuneaton but with the ability to travel to all our services including those in Rugby and North Warwickshire. Another largely based in Coventry but with the ability to travel to all our services including those in Warwick, Stratford and South Warwickshire. Salary £11,898 – £12,454 per annum (£22,011 – £23,039 FTE depending on qualification and experience) Hours Our Safe Haven service has two 20 hour positions available. Working hours will be agreed through a weekly rota 6-11pm

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of people who experience mental health challenges?

Would you like to be part of a reputable, inclusive, enabling organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health challenges.

We would love for you to apply to join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting individuals in Warwickshire and Coventry!

We look forward to receiving your application.

About the service

Coventry & Warwickshire Safe Haven operate from 6-11pm every day of the year to provide non-clinical support approaches aimed at reducing immediate distress to those at risk of self-harm, suicide or experiencing trauma.

The service adopts a person-centred trauma-informed approach to work directly with individuals. Support options available are delivered flexibly and include a blend of face-to-face, telephone, video call, text and/or email.

About The Role

We are recruiting for Wellbeing Practitioners to join our Safe Haven – Coventry & Warwickshire teams and are offering an exciting opportunity to be part of the crisis pathway in Coventry & Warwickshire.

In this role, you will liaise with clinical teams to offer support and self-help tools to individuals to help them manage their mental health and de-escalate concerns. Safe Haven – Coventry & Warwickshire is an out of hours service which operates from 6-11pm each evening for people who are struggling to cope.

The service adopts a person-centered and trauma-informed approach to work directly with individuals. Key aspects of the role include identifying and tailoring support approaches to individual presenting need, creating safety plans and supporting with meaningful signposting. The service provides face to face support in locations across Coventry & Warwickshire. Also, via telephone, video call, text and email. The service also runs a variety of peer support groups and open access drop-ins.

Due to the localities of Safe Havens – Car driver is essential.

Key Responsibilities include:

To provide practical and emotional person centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery appropriate for each individual client.

To provide one to one support including helpful information, practical solutions and identifying and signposting to other local services.

Tailoring support approaches to service users presenting need.

To assist in the planning/delivery of mental health and wellbeing outreach support sessions.

To support volunteers and service users in the delivery of a peer led drop in.

To provide informal social support to attendees.

To be willing to carry out any required training as would be reasonably required for a post of this level.

To ensure all other administrative procedures associated with the service are maintained.

Essential Criteria includes:

Experience of working in a mental health setting.

Good communication skills.

Good IT skills.

An ability to effectively engage with mental health service users.

Ability to develop and maintain positive relationships and partnerships with other agencies.

Up to date knowledge of mental health and key issues linked to good wellbeing.

Awareness or knowledge of de-escalation techniques to support individuals in crisis.

An ability to work autonomously and as part of a team, responding and adapting to the needs of the service.

Strong commitment to empowering service users.

NVQ level 2 in social care or equivalent qualification, or Level 1 and willingness to complete to Level 2.

An ability to travel across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are you eligible to work in the United Kingdom? If you are currently on a visa, please advise the expiry date, visa type and any restrictions

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: Friday 28th June 2024

Interview Date: Tuesday 9th July 2024

Please note: Only successful applicants will be notified.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

For an application form and full job description please use the links below:

Wellbeing Practitioner - Safe Haven - CWMind