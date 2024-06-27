Flag raising marks Armed Forces Week in Warwickshire

Armed Forces celebrations in Warwickshire began this week with the hoisting of the Armed Forces Day flag at 10am Monday 24 June at Shire Hall, Warwick, ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturda...

Armed Forces celebrations in Warwickshire began this week with the hoisting of the Armed Forces Day flag at 10am Monday 24 June at Shire Hall, Warwick, ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday 29 June.

Armed Forces Day is an annual national event that gives communities the opportunity to show their support for the men and women of the Armed Forces including currently serving troops, service families, reservists, veterans and cadets.

A parade was held at Shire Hall and attended by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, members of Warwickshire County Council, Rajvinder Gill, The High Sheriff of Warwickshire along with members of the Coventry Solihull Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

The week is rounded off with a free family fun day in St Nicholas Park, Warwick on Saturday 29 June, 12pm to 3pm.

The event, organised by Warwick District Council, is completely free, with activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the Armed Forces.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We raise the flag at the beginning of Armed Forces Week as a visible demonstration of our Council's commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and, through that, our support for the whole of the armed forces community; Regulars, Reserves, Veterans and their families.

“We are continuing to work hard with our partners in the Armed Forces Community Covenant for Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull to provide services and assistance to armed forces personnel and their families.”

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for the County of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

“The flag raising ceremony is a special occasion to honour the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made and continue to make, on our behalf. I hope we all take time on Armed Forces Day to reflect and pay respect for the outstanding contribution our Armed Forces community make to keeping our country safe.

“Saturday’s event at St Nicholas Park is an opportunity to show our respect and appreciation, while at the same time have a fun, family-friendly day out.”

For information on support for the Armed Forces community in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/support-armed-forces