Warwickshire’s strategic economic delivery plan presented to members

Following Warwickshire’s Economic Growth Strategy approval at Cabinet in April, the delivery plan that sets out what will be delivered was brought to Overview and Scrutiny Committee today, 19 June.

Warwickshire’s Economic Growth Strategy is a critical strategy for the county, it sets out the purpose for Warwickshire to have an economy that is ambitious, inclusive and sustainable which will be achieved by working with a wide range of partners and focus on building a strong viable and resilient economy.

The delivery plan provides the details how Warwickshire’s Economic Growth Strategy will be implemented. Aimed at creating sustainable development, increasing job opportunities, and creating a viable and resilient economy now and for future generations, the plan is designed to be inclusive and focuses on partnership working, bringing together the input of Warwickshire’s businesses and other stakeholders, ensuring the plan addresses local need.

The Strategic Economic Plan sets out three pillars that are key to developing the economy. The delivery plan then details the actions, how success will be achieved and the timescale for implementation within each pillar. This includes:

Ambitious growth - creating a highly productive, vibrant and prosperous economy that builds on and maximises our economic strengths.

Inclusive growth - developing an economy that works for all residents, one that tackles existing inequalities and ensures that everyone benefits from a strong and prosperous business base.

Sustainable growth - growing our economy in a green and sustainable way, respecting the natural environment and helping the move to Net Zero Warwickshire by 2050.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re pleased to announce the launch of the delivery plan, this sets out the clear priorities and actions for Warwickshire to deliver our Strategic Economic Plan. This strategy has a key role for the economic future of the county, to ensure we are well positioned to support good, sustainable growth that our residents and businesses will benefit from

“The delivery plan and the measures in place have been informed by a range of stakeholders and partners including those from industry as well as colleagues from across the council, all working towards an inclusive, sustainable and growing economy.”

The delivery plan can be viewed here – delivery plan

Warwickshire’s Strategic Economic Plan can be viewed here – Strategic Economic Plan