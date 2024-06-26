Now is the time to apply to change schools in September

Warwickshire families who want their child to start a new school this September are being encouraged to apply from 25 June.

September is the most popular time for a change of school. Aside from those moving school at standard times, such as starting in Year 7 at a secondary school, there are also other families who choose the start of the new school year as the best time to move children in other years too. Joining a new class in September avoids disrupting the school year, and it’s a fresh start for everyone.

However, because most schools are completely closed during the holidays, parents and carers who want a new school place by the start of the autumn term need to apply once the application window opens on 25 June, so that their application can be processed before the end of July. Any applications received after this, including through the summer holidays, are unlikely to be processed until the start of the autumn term. This means the child will miss the start of the school year.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Aside from the usual school transitions, such as joining Reception, or moving into Year 7, there’s always other children who are looking for a new school place each September. I’m delighted that so many families want to choose a Warwickshire school for their child, but not everyone realises that we can’t process applications over the summer holidays. So, if you want your child to start a new school this autumn, please apply soon after the 25 June”.

The Council has plenty of information and guidance available on their website to help families to prepare and submit their application, including a video of the whole process. Visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/moving-schools-within-school-year for more details.