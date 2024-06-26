Warwickshire Crimebeat invites residents to boxing gym event with the aim to inspire young people

Local charity Warwickshire Crimebeat, which is supported by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Rajvinder Kaur, is inviting residents to a special boxing gym event this Sunday.

The aim of the event is to empower and inspire Warwickshire's young people by learning about the sport of boxing.

The boxing open day event is taking place at Cleary’s Boxing gym on Sunday 30 June, 1-5pm, alongside the annual Whitnash Picnic in the Park event in nearby Acre Close Park.

The boxing gym will feature a lively but controlled display of boxing training demonstrations for young people to watch and find out more about the sport. Warwickshire Crimebeat and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire recognise that grass root and volunteer-led clubs across the county have great value in helping young people to find structure and focus in their lives and that this, in turn, helps young people to avoid getting involved in the criminal justice system.

The boxing demonstrations are being supported by funding from the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and local boxing clubs including Boxing Clever from Nuneaton, Bulkington Boxing Club, Leamington Community Boxing Club, and Cleary’s Boxing, have all been invited to nominate young people and volunteers for awards. On the day, the awards will be presented by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

Invitations to the open day event have also been extended to local schools and youth clubs to encourage wider community engagement.

Adding to the excitement, local boxer Danny Quartermaine, who will be defending his IBF European Super Featherweight (59kg) Title and competing for the WBO European Title the evening prior at Coventry SkyDome, will join the event. This will be a great opportunity for local residents to meet Danny, ask questions about the sport of boxing, and for young people to gain inspiration about how they can fulfil their own potential.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“This event by Warwickshire Crimebeat is a great example of how our county offers opportunities for young people to learn more about how to develop themselves in fun and healthy environments, so that they can fulfil their potential now and in the future. “We put children and families at the heart of everything we do to create a child friendly county where all young people are as skilled, healthy, heard and happy as possible. It is great to see Warwickshire Crimebeat getting involved and helping us to make Warwickshire the best it can be for our young people”.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“This event is a great opportunity to meet some of the young people in our county and find out how we as individuals and as a community can help them to fulfil their potential. “In my role as Lord Lieutenant, I enjoy supporting organisations such as Warwickshire Crimebeat, as they provide young people with the right opportunities to understand and overcome their own problems, so that they can learn how to succeed and make a positive difference to others”.

Warwickshire Crimebeat aims to create safer communities and a better environment for everyone to live and work in by enabling and empowering young people aged 5 - 25 years to make a real difference and feel part of their communities. To find out more, visit www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk

Warwickshire County Council is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure that all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. For more information, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/