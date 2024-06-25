New e-learning module to assist NHS and LAs implement the Armed Forces Covenant duty within health services launched on Armed Forces Day 2024

A brand-new e-learning module has been developed for NHS organisations and Local Authorities on the Armed Forces Covenant Duty as it applies to healthcare is being launched on Armed Forces Day, 2024.

The purpose is to assist individuals in Senior roles within the NHS or Public Health departments of Local Authorities understand the Armed Forces Covenant Duty, the implications for their organisation in implementing the Duty and how it can support the Armed Forces community.

The e-learning will cover:

What the Armed Forces Covenant and Covenant Duty are

How to apply the Covenant Duty at an individual and organisational/corporate level

A range of scenarios exploring case studies to see if and how the Covenant Duty applies

The Armed Forces Covenant Duty came into force on 22 November 2022 and places a legal obligation on public bodies to pay ‘due regard’ to the unique obligations and sacrifices of the Armed Forces community, the principle of reducing disadvantage to goods and services as well as the principle of ‘special provision’ for those who have given the most such as the injured, ill or bereaved. It requires decisions about the development and delivery of certain services are made with conscious consideration of the needs of the Armed Forces Community.

This is the 3rd module on the Armed Forces Covenant produced by Warwickshire County Council with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust. It is the first one, however, specifically focused on the 3 key areas subject to the Covenant Duty; Healthcare, Housing and Education.

Dr. Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “This e-learning resource is excellent. It really helps users understand what ‘due regard’ means and how it applies to healthcare organisations. This will enable them to deliver on the Covenant Duty and their support to the Armed Forces community.

I would encourage all organisations working within healthcare to take up the offer of a copy to use within their own organisation”.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Chair of the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, said: “The Partnership recognises the sacrifices that members of the Armed Forces, and their families, make for all of us. This resource is an invaluable aid to our partners in Health organizations to help them ensure that the Armed Forces community are not disadvantaged as a result of their Service.”

The e-learning is available for anyone to do on the website of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust here.

Organisations wishing to download the training for use on their own learning management platforms can request it from afcc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about support for the Armed Forces Community in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces