Contract awarded to Medequip to support residents to live independently in their homes for longer

Medequip has been awarded the Warwickshire Community Equipment Loan Service contract.

The new service, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, will commence on 1 September 2024. The contract will run for an initial five years and has the option to extend for an additional five years. This long-term commitment will enable Medequip to build a strong relationship with the Warwickshire community, working with local community organisations and people with lived experience of equipment and the service.

The contract emphasises the importance of continuous service development, sustainability, and ensuring value for money in all aspects of the service.

Medequip’s values align with WCC's council priority for people to live their best lives; where communities and individuals are supported to live safely, healthily, happily and independently.

Working with Prescribers, Medequip will provide vital equipment on loan across Warwickshire for adults, children, and young people in various settings. This partnership will play a crucial role in supporting faster discharge from hospital, avoiding hospital admissions and enabling Warwickshire residents to live independently in their own homes, which will significantly impact the long-term health and wellbeing of people who receive the equipment.

Neil Thacker, General Manager at Medequip, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honoured to have been chosen for this vital service and I would like to thank Medequip’s Business Development Team for working tirelessly on the tender submission. We are fully committed to supporting Warwickshire residents to live independently, providing the right equipment at the right time. We look forward to working closely with the Warwickshire Commissioners and Prescribers and will warmly welcome the Warwickshire team to Medequip as they join us from the current service provider. Together, we will make a substantial difference in the lives of many."

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health added: “We’re delighted to be working with Medequip to deliver home adaptions and useful equipment for residents in Warwickshire, supporting them to remain living safely and independently at home.

“Medequip is committed to providing a reliable service tailored to the unique needs of individuals and I am confident that the service will enable our residents to have access to the tools necessary for comfortable and safe daily living.”

Jamie Soden, Acting Chief Nurse at NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said:

“We are delighted to be working with a service that shares our vision and commitment to promoting independence. We understand how important it is for people to live independently in their own homes and how this can play a significant role in improving their health outcomes. Through this partnership, we will work towards delivering the best possible care that is closer to home for people across Coventry and Warwickshire. This is a great step towards tackling the inequalities in accessing services and ensuring that we continue to meet the healthcare needs of local people.”