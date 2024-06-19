Experts by Experience - Website information review

We are seeking feedback from customers and carers on the current information about adult social care services on the WCC website.

We would also like to know your experiences of what you knew about social care before accessing services and how that felt.

The intention is to gather thoughts and opinions to make plan on how we can improve the information available.

You can join this project as a short term feedback activity, or choose to be part of the team that will design and plan the improvements.

Please get in touch if you would like to take part in any way.

Email us at scsworkingtogether@warwickshire.gov.uk or call Georgie and Rach on 01926 413005.