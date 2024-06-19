Submitting expenses and timesheets - Experts by Experience

You can choose to record your hours and claim care and travel expenses via our Microsoft Forms.

Expert by Experience timesheet

You can choose to record your hours and submit via our Microsoft Form.

We automatically keep a log of time every EBE is allocated to spend so this is not mandatory but if you wish to ensure our records match your own please do via the form.

Care and travel expenses

Please submit any claims for travel and care costs via this form.

If you are able to provide evidence of receipts please email these to scsworkingtogether@warwickshire.gov.uk

Keep hold of any hard copies for your records.