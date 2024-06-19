Rogue Roofer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Kenilworth Resident

A rogue roofer has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 12th June 2024, roofer Louis William Gaskin (age 20 of Windmill Lane Balsall Common) pleaded guilty to three offences under the Fraud Act 2006.

Mr Gaskin traded as Pitch Roofing Ltd, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 8th August 2024.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Rogue traders are warned that if they operate in Warwickshire, our Trading Standards Service will take action against them to protect residents.”

More information about the work of Warwickshire Trading Standards can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards