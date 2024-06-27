Warwick Town Centre - St Johns Junction

Consultations for the St Johns junction stage of Warwickshire County Council's Warwick Town Centre transport package

St Johns junction is a key gateway to Warwick town and is proposed to be reconfigured to accommodate increased vehicle flows between Priory Road and St Nicholas Church Street as an enabling project for the wider Warwick Town Centre traffic management changes which are proposed. The public realm outside the retail/commercial area is to be enhanced through rationalising of existing car parking and upgrading to meet current standards, reducing of street clutter, and updating signage, and cycle and pedestrian connectivity will also be improved and dedicated cycle parking provided.

Warwickshire County Council propose to make orders under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as well as further proposals pursuant to the Highways Act 1980, as described in the documents below. A copy of the all proposed Orders, together with a copy of any Order(s) to be varied/revoked, plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Orders are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.



Civil Parking Enforcement

Scheme Overview

Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 127 KB)

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Technical Plans

One Way Traffic Movements, Right Turn Prohibitions, Cycle Track/Footway Conversion, Road Narrowing and Road Hump Construction

Scheme Overview

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Chris Morton, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Morton, County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "ST JOHNS". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 19 JULY 2024

Further information on the wider St Johns and Warwick Town Centre scheme can be found by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwicktowncentre and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/trafficsignals