Disabled people to benefit from two-year extension of free weekday travel before 9am

The all-day travel trial, which began in August 2023, will now continue until March 31st, 2027!

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet has today (Thursday 13 June) approved the extension of the all-day travel trial for holders of disabled person's bus passes who are below state retirement age.

This decision follows a successful initial period that demonstrated the positive impact on disabled residents' access to education, employment, and training.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We're committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to travel independently. This trial has been a great success in helping disabled people access essential services and creating opportunities for travel during all hours of the day.

“I was really pleased by the number of responses that we received to the survey that was used to review the trial and touched by the sentiments that were expressed by residents. Numerous responses were in relation to the ability of disabled people to attend early morning medical appointments with one respondent commenting: ‘I often have appointments at hospitals which requires me to travel before 9am to make the appointment on time. Being able to use my bus pass is a financial godsend’.”

Key findings from the initial trial period which took place between August 2023 and February 2024 included:

Around 22% of disabled person's pass holders benefitted from the extended travel times.

Analysis of journeys indicates over 12,400 trips were made before 9.00am during the trial period.

The all-day travel has been particularly valuable in helping the Independent Travel Training (ITT) team teach young people with disabilities to use public transport to access their education and training.

The estimated cost of the scheme for a full year was approximately £40,000.

The extension of the trial will allow the council to gather further data on the long-term impact on ridership and social inclusion, assess the potential cost implications for future budget allocations, and explore options for expanding concessionary travel access in the future.

The council will continue to work with local bus operators and disability groups to ensure the smooth running of the extended trial.

Current passholders will be notified directly in June and July 2024 regarding this extension.

The full Cabinet report can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s37238/Concessionary%20Travel%20-%20all%20day%20travel%20trial%20review.pdf

More information about concessionary travel, including how to apply, can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/free-bus-travel-older-people-people-disabilities-1