Have your say on Warwickshire’s roads and footpaths

Warwickshire County Council is seeking residents' feedback on its highways and transport services as part of the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey.

The survey covers everything from road and footpath conditions to the quality of cycling facilities. These responses will be compared with those from the public across England and Scotland in order to create overall satisfaction ratings for each area.

Warwickshire County Council is among 96 local authorities participating in this standardised survey which poses the same questions to respondents regardless of whether they live in Atherstone or Wootton Wawen.

The survey, which is being run for the 17 year, is the largest collaboration effort between Local Authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3300 of Warwickshire residents from 6 June, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in late-October 2024. Since the survey is based on a small sample, all residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents that receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer, and to this end, a short link will be printed on the front and they will be required to enter a code before completing it.

The survey results will help the council to find out what people in the area think about these important services. This will provide one of several ways Warwickshire County Council can assess how it is performing. It gives the public an opportunity to say which services they think the Council should prioritise and improve over coming years.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: I encourage all those who are contacted to have their say in this National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey. This will provide us with a valuable opportunity to understand the needs and preferences of Warwickshire’s residents, with their participation helping to shape the future of our highways and transport services, allowing us to prioritize and improve the areas that matter most to you.

“By understanding and responding to the views of the public, we can ensure that their needs are met effectively and that Warwickshire continues to be supported by excellent transport infrastructure.”

More information about Transport and Highways in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport