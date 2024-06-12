Undertaking Pursuant to S219 Enterprise Act 2002

Trader Name & Address: Naomi Gunton (DOB 27/08/1978) of Hartshill Nuneaton.

Nature of Undertaking Given:

I will not in the course of any business carried out by me, whether by myself or through my employees, servants or agents, or by instructing or encouraging another, do any of the following which harm the collective interest of consumers:

1. Breach the implied term under section 9 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods supplied must be of a satisfactory quality

2. Breach the implied term under section 10 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods are to be fit for a particular purpose

3. Breach the implied term under section 11 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods are to be as described

4. Breach the implied term under section 13 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods are to match a sample that is seen or examined by the consumer before entering the contract

5. Breach the implied term under section 14 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods are to match a model that is seen or examined by the consumer before entering the contract

6. Breach the implied term under section 28 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that goods must be delivered at the agreed time

7. Breach the term implied under section 49 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that contracts for services must be carried out with reasonable care and skill

8. Breach the implied term under section 50 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 relating to things said or written to a consumer that are subsequently taken into account by that consumer when deciding whether to enter into a contract for services, or making decisions about the service after entering into such a contract

9. Breach the term under section 52 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 that contracts for services must be performed within a reasonable time

10. Breach regulation 3(1) of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 by engaging in the following commercial practices which are misleading actions

10.1 By producing false or misleading reviews about the service consumers have received

11. Breach regulation 3(1) of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 by engaging in the following commercial practices which contravene the requirements of professional diligence:

11.1 Failing to provide refunds of deposits in a timely manner

11.2 Failing to remedy breaches of consumer contracts, or failing to do so in a timely manner

11.3 Failing to respond to telephone calls or correspondence from consumers complaining about breaches of contract or failing to do so in a timely manner.

I understand that if I fail to comply with the terms of this undertaking, Warwickshire County Council may make an application to the County Court for an Enforcement Order against me.

I understand that Warwickshire County Council may publish the terms of this undertaking.

Date: 10/05/2024