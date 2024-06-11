Illegal muscle drugs worth half a million pounds seized by Trading Standards

SARMS (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators)

£500,000 worth of SARMS, illegal and potentially dangerous muscle building drugs, have been seized by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

SARMS (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are an unauthorised ‘novel food’ the consumption of which may cause a range of problems including an increased risk of heart attack or stroke, psychosis and hallucinations, sexual dysfunction and infertility, and liver failure.

Trading Standards Officers were alerted to the existence of the products by a North Warwickshire fulfilment house and investigated. There they found 5577 SARMS and 38 Turkesterone food supplements.

