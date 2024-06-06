Celebrate the great big green power of community next week

Warwickshire Communities are being encouraged to get together for Great Big Green Week 2024.

Great Big Green Week runs from Saturday 8 to Sunday 16 June 2024 and is the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect the natural world.

Great Big Green Week aims to unleash a wave of support for action to protect the planet. Residents across Warwickshire will celebrate the heartfelt, brave, everyday actions being taken to stand up for nature and fight climate change.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging all residents and businesses across the county to get involved and attend one of the events that are taking place in Warwickshire across the week.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “There is so much incredible work going on in communities across Warwickshire to mitigate and adapt to the effects of our planet’s changing climate. This Great Big Green Week, we hope our residents will take the opportunity to find out more about them.

“As the Council, we will continue – through a range of initiatives from tree growing and planting, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and modernising our fleet of vehicles – to play our part and we would call on our residents, businesses, community and voluntary groups to do the same as, together, we forge a Warwickshire that is sustainable now and for future generations.”

Great Big Green Week Events in Warwickshire

The following events will be taking place in Warwickshire during and around Great Big Green Week 2024:

Two of the Council’s most recent Sustainable Warwickshire podcast episodes have focussed on community action to tackle climate change and can be found below:

Find out more about Big Green Week here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/

Find a Big Green Week event here: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/find-an-event/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

