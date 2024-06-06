Council funding supports expansion of valuable telephone advice service

More residents are able to access a telephone advice service provided by Citizens Advice in Warwickshire thanks to funding from Warwickshire County Council.

The expanded service, launched last year, brings together the three existing phone services provided by BRANCAB (Bedworth, Rugby, and Nuneaton Citizens Advice), Citizens Advice South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire Citizens Advice, replacing them with a single countywide telephone service.

The investment, which reflects a change in how residents wish to contact Citizens Advice, enables more calls to be answered – from 3,500 to 10,000 calls per year.

Around 90 per cent of advice queries are resolved at the first point of contact, with enquiries requiring further support referred internally within Citizens Advice to specialist casework services or face-to-face appointments, or signposted to other services where appropriate.

The service can be accessed through the freephone number 0808 250 5715 which is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.

From launch in April 2023 the expanded service advised on more than 21,000 issues, with expected financial outcomes for clients and the wider community in the first year of operation worth over £5 million.

Of the calls received the top five most common themes are:

Benefits

Housing

Relationship and family

Employment

Debt

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “With the County Council’s support Citizens Advice has been able to expand its telephone advice service, supporting more residents to access information, advice, and support on a range of subjects. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive about the service and support provided.

“The investment is part of a package of measures agreed by the Council in October 2022 to support residents and communities with cost-of-living pressures. The investment reflects the Council's community-powered approach, working with communities and enabling them to take the lead on addressing local priorities, and the Council's focus on investing in Levelling-Up priority areas and groups.”

There has been hugely positive feedback from clients who have used the telephone service:

• 83% reported they found it very easy or easy to access the service

• 93% reported they were very satisfied or satisfied with how the adviser handled their query

• 93% reported they were very satisfied or satisfied with the information and assistance they received

• 96% said they would recommend the service to others

Julie Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice South Warwickshire is delighted with how the service is supporting clients: “The demand on our services is very high, and having a streamlined efficient service with staff answering the phones across the day, and week, has meant that clients receive faster support, and a face to face appointment if they need it. 90% of clients are getting their advice needs met on the phone call - that's full advice, not signposting - and the feedback from clients is that this service is making seeking advice easier. We have directed other resources to the service, and we are determined to maintain its output into the future. It delivers results for our clients.”

Bill Basra, Chief Executive Officer of Bedworth, Rugby and Nuneaton Citizens Advice Bureau commented: “As a result of County Council funding we have been able to increase our capacity to help more people during difficult times and make ourselves more accessible. The professionalism and dedication of our staff and volunteers have ensured that our service is a success. Citizens Advice continues to deliver free, impartial and high-quality advice to the communities of Warwickshire.”

The telephone advice service is operated by a team of eight, supported by a bank of 40 volunteers, with further volunteers currently being recruited.

For more information on the support available from Citizens Advice across Warwickshire visit:

https://brancab.org.uk/

https://nwcab.org.uk/

https://www.casouthwarwickshire.org.uk/