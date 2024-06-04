Heath End Road and Greenmoor Road, Nuneaton - removal of three street trees - Highways Act 1980 Section 96A

Consultation on the removal of three street trees.

Under the Highways Act 1980 Warwickshire County Council is giving notice of it's proposal to remove a total of three street trees, as described in the public notice below.

A copy of the notice, together with plans are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Clint Parker, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Clint Parker, Forestry, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to forestry@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "A444 – College Street Junction Improvements – Greenmoor Road and Heath End Road Tree Consultation". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.)

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 2 July 2024.