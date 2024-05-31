Keeping your children safe at home this Child Safety Week 2024 and beyond

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to support the annual Child Safety Week campaign, which runs from 3rd to 9th June 2024.

It’s natural for children to have accidents as they grow, develop and explore the environment around them, but there are lots of small steps parents and carers can take to keep their children as safe as possible in the home and avoid accidental harm.

Once again, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to support the annual Child Safety Week campaign, which runs from 3rd to 9th June 2024. Organised by the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT), this year's national awareness campaign is themed "Safety. Sorted!" and aims to raise awareness about child accident prevention while providing parents and carers with practical safety tips.

As a child-friendly county, one of WCC’s aims is to ensure that all children and young people in Warwickshire are safe. Services within the council have planned an exciting week of events to promote child safety to professionals, partners and residents.

WCC, in collaboration with the Warwickshire Child Accident Prevention Group, representatives from RoSpa, and other partners, will be hosting an online ‘Lunch and Learn’ event for professionals working with families in Warwickshire. The virtual event, taking place during Child Safety Week, will be offering valuable insights and strategies for preventing accidents and keeping children as safe as possible.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service (WFRS) is also supporting Child Safey Week and promoting key safety messages throughout the week. On Saturday 8 June, WFRS will be hosting community engagement events at Bermuda Park Soft Play Centre in Nuneaton and Houlton Park. These events will feature prevention team members who will provide essential safety information to parents and children.

John Coleman, Director for Children and Families at WCC said: “We want all children to lead safe, healthy, and independent lives. Raising awareness around child accident prevention is crucial to this, as we know most accidents can be prevented by taking a few simple precautions.

“Along with our partners, we work together every day to make Warwickshire child-friendly and protect children and families. Child Safety Week allows us to put a spotlight on some of the support available to help people keep their children safe in and outside the home.”

Throughout the week, the council will be sharing advice and themed posts around some of the actions people can take to keep children safe. Including raising awareness of the dangers of button batteries. These small batteries, slightly bigger than a 5p coin, pose significant risks to children aged 6 months to 4½ years. Families can learn more about the dangers of button batteries by watching this useful video.

WCC is supporting Child Safety Week as part of its June focus on safety and independence. Throughout the month the council will be supporting a variety of campaigns and signposting to support services to help residents to start the summer safely.

Child Safety Week is the flagship annual campaign from the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT), the UK’s leading charity committed to reducing the number of children and young people killed, disabled or seriously injured in preventable accidents.