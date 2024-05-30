Smokers encouraged to make use of stop smoking services in Warwickshire for World No Tobacco Day 

As part of World No Tobacco Day on Friday 31 May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging more smokers in Warwickshire to quit.

As part of World No Tobacco Day on Friday 31 May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging more smokers in Warwickshire to quit and make use of the free stop smoking services available to residents.

WCC recently received £786,180 in funding from the government to increase stop smoking services and reduce smoking rates across the county. Over the next 12 months the council will also be raising awareness around the dangers of smoking as well as vaping, with the clear message: if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.

There are over 66,000 people in Warwickshire who smoke, which is 13.9% of adults aged 18+ in the county (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2022). Smoking rates vary across Warwickshire, with the highest rates in Rugby and the north of the county (Source: OHID, fingertips).

Smokers can already access free stop smoking support across Warwickshire via the quit4good website. WCC has also recently improved the stop smoking support offer with the introduction of the government ‘Swap to Stop’ programme which offers smokers over the age of 18 access to support to quit with the help of vape ‘quit kits’. Almost two-thirds of people who use a vape, along with support from their local Stop Smoking Service, successfully quit smoking.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said:

“This World No Tobacco Day and beyond, we want to support people to live healthily and happily. We know that smoking has a huge impact on an individual’s health – quitting can reduce your risk of developing dementia, lung disease, heart disease, cancer and stroke. Stopping smoking also boosts your mental health and wellbeing.

“The council already has a great deal of support available for Warwickshire smokers who want to quit, so the recent additional funding is a fantastic boost that will make a huge impact in decreasing smoking rates across our county even further.

“We know it’s much easier to stop smoking when you get the right support. We will be building on the options already available to smokers, raising more awareness of the support services, ultimately helping lots more Warwickshire residents go smokefree for good.”

Smokers can call 0333 005 0092 or text ‘QUIT’ to 60777 to access free stop smoking support such as, talking directly to stop smoking advisors either over the phone or video call, support via text messages or as part of a virtual support group.

For those seeking stop smoking in pregnancy support, visit the Quit4Baby website or call or text the team on 07917 227 004.

Learn more about the free stop smoking support available in Warwickshire.

World No Tobacco Day is an annual campaign aiming to inform the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, and what people can do to claim their right to a healthy lifestyle. Read more about World No More Tobacco Day from the World Health Organization (WHO) and follow the campaign on social media with #TobaccoExposed.

The sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco undermines the efforts being made to reduce smoking rates by making it easier for children to get their hands on these products and harder for people to quit and remain smoke free. Warwickshire residents can report the sale of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine inhaling vapes to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Central England Trading Standards Authorities confidential fakes hotline, phone 0300 303 2636.