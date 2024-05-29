Warwickshire parents and carers encouraged to get ready for secondary school applications

Parents and carers of children who will be starting Year 6 in September are being encouraged to prepare early for their child’s secondary school application.

Warwickshire County Council have a range of resources to help families find their priority school and to choose which schools to include on their application form. This includes a map of all the Warwickshire secondary schools and a short, animated video full of helpful tips on identifying which schools might be right for their child.

Although the window for applications to start secondary school doesn’t open until September, the Council hopes that by sharing this in the summer term, parents and carers will use the time to look at school admissions arrangements, visit school websites and read inspection reports, so that they are ready to visit those schools for open evenings once the autumn term has started.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, said “For most families, applying to secondary school is straightforward and we’re delighted that so many of Warwickshire children end up with a place at one of their preferred schools. However, we want to make sure that every single child has the same opportunity, so if you have a child starting Year 6 later this year, do spend some time looking at the resources there to help you to prepare, so that you know what to expect when the application window opens in September”.

Secondary school applications can be made online from the start of September and must be submitted by 31 October 2024.

Parents and carers wanting more information on how to apply to secondary school should visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-secondary-school-place