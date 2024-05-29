Triton Showers achieves a King's Award for Enterprise

Triton Showers has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding commitment to Sustainable Development...

Triton Showers has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding commitment to Sustainable Development, which places sustainability at the heart of its long-term business strategy and Net Zero ambition.

First established in 1965, the King’s Awards for Enterprise are one of the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, celebrating the success of exciting and innovative organisations that are leading the way.

This year, Triton is one of only 29 select organisations to be recognised nationally for their contribution to Sustainable Development, with other businesses recognised and awarded in the International Trade, Innovation, and Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility) categories.

Triton, which has been part of Norcros PLC since 1987, is a well-known UK manufacturer and market leader in the electric shower segment. In 2019, the business reset its vision, values, and company ethos. This included outlining ambitious targets for reducing its carbon footprint and impact on the environment, while embedding sustainability at all levels of the business – from the top down.

David Tutton, Managing Director at Triton Showers, commented:

“Given our position within the bathroom industry, we firmly believe it is our responsibility to champion the water, energy, and carbon saving benefits of showers at every opportunity. We are therefore delighted to receive a King’s Award for excellence in Sustainable Development, which is testament to the hard work of everyone within our organisation who is contributing towards delivering change. “Five years ago, we realised that having a true sustainability strategy would reinforce our business case – supporting the need to decarbonise British homes through electric heat solutions, demonstrating carbon leadership, attracting, and retaining an engaged workforce, minimising environmental impacts, while also improving supply chain and organisational resilience. “As well as significantly increasing investment in the development of environmentally responsible products, people, infrastructure, and our supply chain to align with our sustainability goals, our ambition has also manifested in a long-term behaviour change campaign called ‘Every Drop Makes a Difference.’ “This movement is about informing and inspiring audiences to make more sustainable showering choices and habitual changes, which can help people to reduce their own carbon footprint and household costs. Going forward, as well as focusing on this messaging we are committed to achieving an ambitious ‘Net Zero by 2035’ target, with a near-term alignment target of 2028. “There is a lot more to do but we are moving the dial and delivering solid progress, which makes the recognition we have received from the King’s Award for Enterprise so very special.”

Now in its 58th year, the King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. These awards are the second of the King’s Awards for Enterprise, following the name change last year.

For more information about how Triton Showers is moving the dial on sustainability, visit www.tritonshowers.co.uk/sustainability, and for further details about the application process for the King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025, which opened on the anniversary of His Majesty The King’s Coronation, 6 May, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.