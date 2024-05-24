Council promotes support services available to residents struggling with their mental health

Every life lost to suicide is a life lost too soon.
A single death by suicide has a devastating impact on those closest to the individual, as well as wider reaching impacts on members of the community who are affected by the distressing news of such a death of someone they knew.
Suicide is preventable through education and intervention, which is why throughout May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been highlighting support for those struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.
It can be difficult to know how to start a conversation or respond to someone who is struggling if they come to you for advice. The Dear Life website, a site created specifically for residents in Coventry and Warwickshire, offers a wealth of information about where to seek help in a crisis, ways to support others in need, and tips and tools on how to maintain and improve your own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.
Free online training courses from Zero Suicide Alliance are also available to teach you the skills and confidence to have a potentially life-saving conversation with someone you’re worried about.
The mental health challenges that we face differ throughout different stages of our life. Wellbeing For Life has a useful life course map resource, which provides specific advice and resources suitable for the different situations people often face, such as starting secondary school, pregnancy or retirement.
Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy that impacts families, friends, and the wider community. We don’t want anyone to think that suicide is the only option.
“As a community we understand that mental health is just as important as physical health, it is important to create an environment where we can help to destigmatise suicide. There are WCC partners and services across Warwickshire that are ready to help anyone who is having a difficult time.
“We want to ensure that everyone knows there is help available in Warwickshire for people who are struggling who feel that they have nowhere to turn. You are not alone.”
There are lots of available services that can be accessed for anyone who is struggling:
- NHS Mental Health Access Hub Freephone 08081 966798 - 24/7 service
- Coventry and Warwickshire RISE (Children and young people’s mental health service) Freephone 08081 966798 (select Option 2) - 24/7 service
- Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Wellbeing Line call 0800 616 171, free 24/7 and confidential helpline
- The Samaritans call 116 123
- Crisis Messenger: text YM to 85258
- Papyrus Hopeline UK suicide prevention helpline: call 0800 068 4141 or text 88247
- Kooth.com is available to 11 to 25 year olds across Coventry and Warwickshire, providing an anonymous online counselling and support service. Throughout September they are holding a number of events and activities.
- Stay Alive app provides help for those at risk of suicide and people worried about someone
- Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing Tool offers immediate tailored self-help support and signposting to local services
- Chat Health is a free service that enables 11–18-year-olds across Coventry and Warwickshire to send confidential SMS text messages to School Nurses who will provide impartial advice and support.
- For parents and carers of pre-school children aged 0 to 5, including expectant parents (28 weeks and over), text 07520 615 293 (Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm)
- For parents and carers of school age children aged 5 to 16, text 07520 619 376 (Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm)
- For young people aged 11 to 19, text 07507 331 525 (Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm)
- Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies (previously IAPT) for anyone with low mood, depression or anxiety. Call 024 7667 1090 or visit healthymindservice.com/self-referral
- Wellbeing for Life is a campaign to provide information on how people can improve and take care of their health and wellbeing, plus find out more about the 5 Ways to Wellbeing.
- If there an immediate risk to life - call 999 or go straight to A&E.