Council promotes support services available to residents struggling with their mental health

Every life lost to suicide is a life lost too soon.

A single death by suicide has a devastating impact on those closest to the individual, as well as wider reaching impacts on members of the community who are affected by the distressing news of such a death of someone they knew.

Suicide is preventable through education and intervention, which is why throughout May, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been highlighting support for those struggling with their mental health and wellbeing.

It can be difficult to know how to start a conversation or respond to someone who is struggling if they come to you for advice. The Dear Life website, a site created specifically for residents in Coventry and Warwickshire, offers a wealth of information about where to seek help in a crisis, ways to support others in need, and tips and tools on how to maintain and improve your own wellbeing and the wellbeing of others.

Free online training courses from Zero Suicide Alliance are also available to teach you the skills and confidence to have a potentially life-saving conversation with someone you’re worried about.

The mental health challenges that we face differ throughout different stages of our life. Wellbeing For Life has a useful life course map resource, which provides specific advice and resources suitable for the different situations people often face, such as starting secondary school, pregnancy or retirement.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy that impacts families, friends, and the wider community. We don’t want anyone to think that suicide is the only option.

“As a community we understand that mental health is just as important as physical health, it is important to create an environment where we can help to destigmatise suicide. There are WCC partners and services across Warwickshire that are ready to help anyone who is having a difficult time.

“We want to ensure that everyone knows there is help available in Warwickshire for people who are struggling who feel that they have nowhere to turn. You are not alone.”

There are lots of available services that can be accessed for anyone who is struggling: