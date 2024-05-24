British Empire Medals presented to three local residents by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant 

The extraordinary achievements of three people living in Warwickshire have been recognised across two formal awards presentations this month by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox. ...

The recipients each received a British Empire Medal by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

The first of the three British Empire Medals was presented on Thursday 16 May to Christine Beech, in front of her Girl Guides, family and friends at the Memorial Hall at Long Lawford near Rugby. Christine, a Guide Leader, for the 1st Long Lawford Brownies has been given her honour for services to young people in Rugby.

On Thursday 23 May, a British Empire Medal was presented to Martin Harrison, for services to the community in Royal Leamington Spa and the West Midlands, including over 40 years’ service with The Royal British Legion.

Jane Muers. was also presented with a British Empire Medal, for services to the community in Rugby, particularly for her work with the Rugby Dementia Support charity. The ceremonies took place at Judges’ House, Warwick

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"Congratulations to Christine Beech, Martin Harrison and Jane Muers on their outstanding achievements. Their hard work and dedication in making their local community a better place is inspiring. It’s wonderful to see their efforts recognised in this way."

“We are always on the lookout for individuals who are doing extraordinary work in the county and may be eligible for national recognition. If you know any unsung heroes who have made significant achievements in public life, please consider nominating them for an honour or award so that they too can receive the recognition they deserve."