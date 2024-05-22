This is opportunity: Meet Anjna Chouhan, bringing the creative world of Shakespeare to Warwickshire Libraries

“I enjoy working in a creative environment, and I especially enjoy reviewing data that can help us find evidence-based solutions to current issues.”

In November 2022, Warwickshire County Council’s library service was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s Investment Programme for 2023-26. This includes support to deliver a variety of cultural and creative programming and outreach activities, with a particular focus on libraries in North Warwickshire, Nuneaton, and Bedworth, which meet the criteria for assistance as part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

To manage the delivery of this exciting Investment Programme, Warwickshire Libraries has a dedicated team including Dr Anjna Chouhan, the Creative Producer for Warwickshire Libraries.

Anjna’s vibrant energy and deep-rooted passion for literature and community engagement can be found through every aspect of her work. Speaking about her role, Anjna explains:

“Every day is different. I typically plan and deliver events, make partnerships, analyse data, prepare marketing materials, and contribute to the strategic development of our cultural and creative programme and its position within the library service. I also spend a lot of time in meetings to build strategic partnerships and make connections with communities and organisations across the county”.

She adds that “one aspect of my role that is unusual is content creation. I coordinate photography and the filming of various activities and events, as well as interviews with colleagues to promote the library service. We have a whole action plan for content coming up which even includes a podcast, so watch this space!”

Living and working in Warwickshire, Anjna enjoys the county's beautiful countryside and rich cultural heritage. But it's her love for literature, particularly the works of William Shakespeare, that is her true passion. From a young age, Anjna's fascination with Shakespeare started with a gift from her aunt of a copy of ‘Twelfth Night’, and she's enjoyed the creative world of Shakespeare ever since. As a Shakespeare scholar turned Creative Producer, she's on a mission to make the Bard's legacy accessible to all.

“I worked full-time as a Shakespeare scholar since 2008 and became a Lecturer in Shakespeare Studies in 2012 at The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. As well as delivering academic sessions, I discovered that my work with the public tickled me most, and I found that giving people tools to access and explore Shakespeare was far more fulfilling to me than writing papers and academic books.”

Anjna's most recent endeavour, "Shakespeare’s First Folio: All the Plays," is a new children's book in which Anjna has adapted all 36 plays in Shakespeare's First Folio to celebrate the First Folio’s 400th anniversary. It is the first-ever illustrated children's edition of William Shakespeare's First Folio and has been lovingly illustrated by Emily Sutton and published by Walker Books, in association with The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Anjna adds: “Emily and I are so proud that our book is being distributed for free to every library in the country, thanks to Libraries Connected, and six thousand schools have also received a free copy to add to their own school library collections. I’m enjoying visiting lots of bookshops around the county too, so look out for a signed copy.”

The book has received high-profile features and 5* reviews from multiple media outlets and is a true testament to Anjna's dedication to bring Shakespeare to life for readers of all ages.

But Anjna's work isn't just about literature; it's about making a difference in the community, and to help people understand the incredible and important range of services that libraries have to offer. Through initiatives like youth consultation projects, creative climate change engagement and family friendly events, she strives to create meaningful connections and impact lives, for whom literature, culture and art might otherwise feel alien or beyond reach.

Reflecting on what she likes most about her role, Anjna said: “I enjoy working in a creative environment, and I especially enjoy reviewing data that can help us find evidence-based solutions to current issues. For example, we discovered that a very small proportion of county-wide library activity is aimed at 11-17 year olds, so we developed a youth consultation project to directly engage young people in our work. This will help inform how we create and promote library events for this age group going forward.”

Whether she's planning upcoming events, developing engaging content, or spreading the joy of Shakespeare, Anjna Chouhan is a force to be reckoned with in the world of Warwickshire Libraries. Her passion, creativity, and dedication shine through in everything she does, enriching the lives of those around her and ensuring that the magic of literature continues to thrive in Warwickshire’s local communities.

