A new ban on exporting live animals came into law on Monday 20 May

A new ban on exporting live animals came into law on Monday 20 May as the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act received Royal Assent. The new law seeks to stop animals enduring stress, exhaustion and injury on long and unnecessary export journeys.

The Act will ensure that animals are slaughtered domestically in high welfare UK slaughterhouses. Further information.