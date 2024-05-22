Arts Uplift - Multiple Career Opportunities

Arts Uplift

A Community Interest Company specialising in arts and health and heritage.

Arts Uplift CIC is a not for profit Community Interest Company.

Arts Uplift specialises in arts and health and heritage and works with a wide range of the community from children and young people to older people from across Worcestershire, Coventry and Warwickshire.

It also uses a wide range of exciting arts in its projects from storytelling to dance to music etc.

It aims to use inspirational arts to enhance the physical and mental well-being of its participants and also teaches people about their local heritage as well as preserving it.

OPPORTUNITIES

We are currently recruiting for a part time, freelance General Manager, Marketing Manager and Administrator from June to November 2024 initially thanks to funding from Arts Council England and Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Fund.

Deadline is Sunday 26 May 2024.

Interviews are Tuesday 4th and Thursday 6th June in person.

General Manager: General-Manager.pdf (artsuplift.co.uk)

Marketing Manager: Further-information-for-Marketing-Manager-Arts-Uplift.pdf (artsuplift.co.uk)

Administrator: Further-information-for-Administrator-Arts-Uplift-1.pdf (artsuplift.co.uk)

For more information, please visit: Welcome - Arts Uplift or email Jenny jenny@artsuplift.co.uk. Alternatively, phone 07946 585978