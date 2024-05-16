Arrowsmith Engineering defies pandemic challenges with King's Award for Enterprise recognition

Arrowsmith Engineering, a leading UK manufacturer located in Warwickshire, has celebrated a significant milestone this month.

Arrowsmith Engineering, a leading UK manufacturer of precision aerospace components located in Warwickshire, and part of the ASG Group, has celebrated a significant milestone this month by being honoured with The King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2024.

This recognition comes as a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation, particularly during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. It also follows the company’s previous success of achieving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2020.

During the pandemic, the aviation industry was significantly turbulent. Civil aviation experienced a 40% reduction in activity and the company had to navigate through uncertain times. However, through innovation and resilience, Arrowsmith Engineering not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger than ever.

The King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade acknowledges Arrowsmith Engineering's achievements in expanding its global footprint and driving export growth. This accolade not only recognises the company's commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, but also marks a significant milestone in its journey as a leader in the aerospace manufacturing sector.

Arrowsmith Engineering's success is further underscored by its recent string of multi-million long-term agreements with industry giants such as ITP Spain, Incora, and Rolls-Royce. With strong growth in overseas sales, coupled with The Kings Award for Enterprise achievement, 2024 is proving to be a pivotal year for the business.

Furthermore, Arrowsmith Engineering's commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and robotics, alongside its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, positions it as a formidable player in the aerospace manufacturing landscape.

The King's Award for Enterprise not only provides Arrowsmith Engineering with well-deserved recognition but also serves as a catalyst for further growth and expansion. With plans to surpass £25 million in annual sales over the next two years and create additional job opportunities, including getting more women into engineering, the company's future looks brighter than ever.

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Arrowsmith Engineering's recognition with The King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade is not just a moment of pride for the company, but a great contribution towards Warwickshire’s economic growth and its ongoing position as a hub of innovation and industry. I extend my congratulations to Arrowsmith Engineering on this well-deserved achievement”.

Jason Aldridge, Managing Director of Arrowsmith Engineering, said:

“The King’s Award is fantastic news for our business and is testimony to how our staff have gone above and beyond to help us overcome the troubles of the pandemic and emerge even stronger. “It will help us with recruitment, especially when you consider we are competing with some major carmakers and aerospace primes locally. “The process is one of the most stringent in business and I’m delighted for our wonderful staff. Yes, we have invested heavily in the best technology, but our people are still our greatest asset and selling point. This Award is for them.”

Arrowsmith Engineering's success story is not just about overcoming challenges; it's a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. To find out more about the company, visit www.asg-group.co/arrowsmith

For companies interested in applying for an award and would like more information, please email the Warwickshire Lieutenancy at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The Warwickshire Lieutenancy team have also prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of these awards and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply. The brochure is available online at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

To find out more about The King’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.