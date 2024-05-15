Warwickshire Pupils Set to Step into Walk to School Week Magic

Warwickshire joins national campaign to celebrate the power of walking during Walk to School Week 2024.

Warwickshire’s children and young people are in for some magical journeys, as pupils across Warwickshire join thousands nationwide as they take part in Living Streets' Walk to School Week, happening from 20 to 24 May 2024.

This year's theme – The Magic of Walking – will ignite children's imaginations while highlighting the many benefits of walking to school, from a healthier and happier lifestyle to a cleaner environment. Walk to School Week is part of Living Streets' National Walking Month initiative, encouraging families to embrace active travel throughout May.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: "Warwickshire County Council is thrilled to support Walk to School Week and its focus on the magic of walking.

“Encouraging children to walk, cycle, or scoot to school is a fantastic way to promote healthy lifestyles, reduce traffic congestion, and create a more sustainable future for our county. We look forward to seeing Warwickshire pupils embrace the walking adventure and discover all the benefits it brings!"

Walking Wonders Await!

Schools across Warwickshire are invited to participate in the week-long challenge, where pupils will transform their commutes into magical adventures. Along their routes, they'll encounter fantastical creatures, all teaching them valuable lessons about the importance of walking.

Benefits Beyond the Classroom

Walk to School Week isn't just about fun! It's about showcasing the positive impact walking has on individuals, communities, and the planet. From improved physical and mental well-being to reduced traffic congestion and pollution, the benefits are undeniable.

The Magic of Walking Together

Last year, Walk to School Week saw over 300,000 pupils participate nationwide, and this year promises to be even bigger. Warwickshire has the chance to be part of something truly special.

Join the Movement!

The council hopes to make Warwickshire a hub for active travel and embrace the magic of walking together!

