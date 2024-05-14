Medication Awareness

Course Overview:

This full-day Foundation Course in Medicines Administration for Care Homes covers teaches how to safely prepare for, select, administer and record tablets and capsules as a step-by-step process, against a comprehensive competence checklist (built from year’s of research into why medication errors occur). This ensures medicines are given in a safe and systematic way, reducing the risk of errors. This course has been shown to reduce errors by 36% in a study by Hampshire County Council. In the afternoon, there are practical activities covering how to administer oral liquids, creams and ointments, inhalers, and eye drops, with additional content also in the accompanying workbook. Tailor the workshop by selecting the type of medicines administration record (MAR) that you use, and if you use MDS blister packs.

Aimed at: Care support workers and nurses (both new and experienced staff) working in care homes.

Format: Face-to-face (in person) practical workshop

Available for paper MAR or eMAR

Duration: 7 hours

Course mapping

The Care Certificate

CQC Key Line of Enquiry S4 (Proper and Safe Use of Medicines)

NICE – Management of Medicines in Care Homes, March 2014

Health and Social Care Act (Regulated Activities) 2014

Workshop Content

Morning Content:

The main cause of medication errors

An overview of how to give medicines systematically (to avoid errors)

Examples of medicines paperwork available from us (care plans, PRN protocols, body maps etc.)

The checks needed on the medicines chart (video demonstration)

Administering from MDS (blister pack activities)

Recording on medicines charts (examples and practical exercises)

Initial simulated medicines round no. 1

An introduction to the 7-point medicines cross check

7 point check – group activity

Mid-point simulated medicines round no. 2

Individual teaching if required

Final simulated medicines round no. 3

Afternoon Content:

Administering oral liquids

Which measuring device is best (practical activity)

Measuring and administering using oral syringes

Assessed activity

Administering topical medicines to the skin

Demonstration and group activity

Administering inhalers

Demonstration and group activity

Administer eye drops

Demonstration and group activity