Warwickshire County Council elects new Chair and Vice Chair

At the Council meeting held on 14 May, the outgoing Chairman, Councillor Chris Kettle, handed the chain of office to Councillor Chris Mills.

Councillor Mills was duly elected as Chair of Warwickshire County Council with Councillor Andy Jenns taking over the reins of Vice-Chair.

The role of the Chair for Warwickshire County Council is to preside over the bi-monthly full council meetings and to represent the authority at a range of civic events throughout the year. The role of the Vice Chair is to deputise these duties when the Chair is not available.

In his speech, Cllr Kettle gave a brief review of his year and highlighted various functions that he had attended in his capacity as Chairmen which had included over 100 engagements.

These included meeting charities and community groups, representing the County Council in Remembrance Sunday events, British Citizenship Ceremonies, the Appointment of the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, meeting with businesses who received the King’s Award for Enterprise, the awards ceremonies for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue staff and County Council staff to recognise outstanding service.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe said: “We would like to extend the thanks of the County Council to Cllr Kettle who has worked tirelessly in his tenure representing Warwickshire across all of our communities. We welcome Cllr Mills and wish him all the best in his year in office. We can assure him that he will receive the full backing of his colleagues on the council and the dedicated officers to support him.”

To view the papers for the annual council meeting and watch the webcast, visit: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=275&MId=3857&Ver=4