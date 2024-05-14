Free child car seat check and vehicle maintenance advice events are back this half term

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is inviting residents to attend free child car seat check and vehicle advice events being held throughout Warwickshire between 28 May and 1 June.

Delivered by Child Seat Safety, experts in the field of car seat safety and IOSH accredited in car seat training, these free to attend events are open to everyone.

With over 40 years of child seat knowledge Child Seat Safety will offer expert advice and support, check and adjust seats, and answer any questions relating to car seat safety that you may have.

From previous years, we know that around 80% of child car seats in Warwickshire do not fit the car, are incompatible with the child, or need adjustment such as re-routing of seatbelt or adjustment of head restraint.

These events raise awareness of the importance of correctly fitted child seats to reduce avoidable child passenger casualties and support drivers to undertake essential vehicle checks.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue will attend all events to offer vehicle safety and maintenance advice, around checking tyres, oil and screen wash levels. The team will support drivers to undertake these checks themselves. These vehicle safety checks, and maintenance advice are open to all Warwickshire residents at each event.

Events will be held between 10am and 3pm on the following dates:

Tuesday 28th May: Elliott’s Field Retail Park, Rugby

Wednesday 29th May: Asda, Nuneaton

Thursday 30th May: Asda, Leamington Spa

Friday 31st May: The Maybird Retail Park, Stratford upon Avon

Saturday 1st June: Dobbies Garden Centre, Mancetter, Atherstone

To find out more about these events please visit: https://warksroadsafety.org/child-seat-check-events/ or https://www.childseatsafety.co.uk/events.

If you are unable to attend any of the above events, free advice can also be found at www.carseatsmarter.co.uk.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Warwickshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s work complements that of the County Council’s Road Safety Education Team who work closely with children in schools across Warwickshire to help improve their safety on the roads.

“We can also help protect children by providing targeted education, information and advice to parents and carers and by ensuring child car seats are correctly fitted and appropriate for the height and weight of the child.

“These events are a great opportunity to get both car seats and cars themselves checked by the experts to ensure that our roads are safer for all users."

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership brings key partners together and presents opportunities for innovative working, using international best practice. Using an evidence based Safe System approach, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is striving to eliminate fatal and serious casualties, thereby creating a safer road environment which will encourage active and sustainable travel.

Find out more about Road Safety in Warwickshire: https://warksroadsafety.org/

To keep up to date with news on this event and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on @WarksRoadSafety (X) and @WarwickshireRoadSafety (Facebook).