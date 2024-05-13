Government's new childcare entitlement is well received across Warwickshire

Warwickshire parents and carers who work are benefitting from the government's new 2-year-old funding entitlement, with access already at 88%, exceeding the national average of 83%.

The new entitlement was introduced in April 2024 and gives eligible working parents of two-year-olds access to up to 15 hours per week of free childcare or early education from the term after their child turns two.

Early education plays a crucial role in a child's social and cognitive development, and this scheme ensures that more Warwickshire youngsters can reap these benefits helping them to get the best start in life.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "We are delighted to see the government's new 2-year-old funding scheme being taken up so widely across the county. The early years, from birth to five years old, are the most important time of development for children. This is when they learn most rapidly and where their early experiences help to build strong foundations to equip them well as they grow up.

“In addition to benefitting the county’s children, this childcare support can make a real difference for parents too by enabling them to continue to work or to pursue further education."

Important Information for Parents

Parents can still apply for the 15-hour childcare offer for children turning 2 before August 31st, with places starting in September 2024. Applications are open now.

for the 15-hour childcare offer for children turning 2 before August 31st, with places starting in September 2024. Applications are open now. From May 12th , applications open for children aged between 9 and 23 months on August 31st, with places also starting in September.

, applications open for children aged between 9 and 23 months on August 31st, with places also starting in September. Remember, codes need to be renewed every three months.

Visit https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/ for further information and eligibility criteria.

Process for Parents

Parents and carers who work a minimum of 16 hours and earn at least £183 per week if over 21 (or less for younger parents) may be eligible for 15-hours childcare offer.

Anyone who would like to apply for this, will receive a unique code from central government if they are eligible which childcare providers need to validate before a child can access the funded hours.

Anyone who needs help with the application process or validating their code, should speak to their childcare provider.

More information about early years education in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcarecosts