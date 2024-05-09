Warwickshire commits to further investment in school places across the county

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet today – Thursday 9 May – approved significant investment to create thousands of new school places across the county.

This funding commitment, from the Council’s Education Capital Programme, aims to address the growing demand for school places, particularly in areas with a lot of new development.

Amongst the proposals that were endorsed by Cabinet, were:

Relocating and expanding Lighthorne Heath Primary School (£16.467 million) and Shottery St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School £15.573 million), increasing their capacity from 91 and 105 places respectively to 420 places each. Both schools will also benefit from on-site specialist resourced provision for children with special educational needs (SEND). Both schemes will need to go on to full council for approval as their value exceeds £2m

Expanding school facilities at The George Eliot Academy in Nuneaton with £0.310 million in developer funding for expansions to accommodate an additional 30 pupils.

£600,000 investing in disability access improvements and £400,000 on additional safety measures at various schools across Warwickshire.

£163,000 on refurbishments at the Coleshill Hub, enabling the offer of an alternative provision service in the north of the county.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: "We are committed to ensuring there is a high-quality school place for every child in Warwickshire and that every child receives the best possible start in life, through education. This significant investment will create new schools and expand existing facilities to make sure that happens.

“The additional provision for SEND facilities in various schools is also an important step in ensuring that we make the best possible use of our resources to help and support young people with SEND.”

The Council is working to meet the growing demand for school places caused by an increase in the child population and a rise in the number of children identified with SEND. Collectively, these new projects are expected to deliver over 1,500 new school places by September 2026.

Further proposals for additional school places in 2026/2027 are expected to be presented to the Council later this year.

A copy of this Cabinet report is available here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s36727/Education%20Capital%20Programme%2020242025.pdf