Volunteer Coordinator - Escape Arts

£14.48 per hour (initial 12-month fixed term contract - contract extension subject to funding)

Initially 10 hours a week, mostly daytime Mon & Thurs with flexible working as and when required.

We are recruiting!!! Could you be our new Volunteer Coordinator? Our incredible volunteers are the very lifeblood of Escape Arts and we are proud recipients of the Queens Award for Voluntary Services. We are looking for somebody to grow our volunteer programme, supporting training and regular social events and activities. Initially, 10 hours a week, primarily on a Monday and Thursday. Stratford based but with regular visits to our Nuneaton project. For more information, job description and application form please contact: info@escapearts.org.uk.



We look forward to hearing from you.

For Job Description & Application Form please email: info@escapearts.org.uk

Closing Date: 16th May 2024

Interviews: 23rd May 2024