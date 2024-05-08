Rugby and Stratford Climate Eco hubs featured in Sustainable Warwickshire podcast.

Warwickshire residents can discover the power of local action in the latest episode of Sustainable Warwickshire, the podcast that focuses on all things climate change and sustainability in the county.

The new episode, titled “Climate Hubs”, showcases the remarkable efforts of volunteers from two local community groups who will each shortly be opening a physical space, called a climate or eco-hub, in the vibrant town centres of Rugby and Stratford. These hubs are poised to become dynamic spaces for community engagement, information sharing and collaborative climate action.

Featuring Alex Becker from Transition Town Rugby and Stephen Norrie from Net Zero Stratford, the podcast conversation covers the origins and purposes of these two groups as well as a discussion about the tangible benefits that these hubs offer to our communities.

From raising awareness of climate change, to providing practical advice on sustainable living, the episode demonstrates how grassroots initiatives can drive positive change from the ground up. The two guests share their visions for the hubs as inclusive spaces where residents can come together to exchange ideas, access resources, and participate in community events.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, emphasises the importance of community-led initiatives in addressing environmental challenges: “The launch of these climate hubs shows the spirit of collaboration and empowerment that defines Warwickshire communities and the dedication of volunteers like Alex and Stephen is inspiring. Their efforts demonstrate the power of community-driven solutions to address environmental challenges and raising awareness of practical, everyday things that we can all do to make a difference. We were delighted to hear all about their progress as part of the latest Sustainable Warwickshire podcast, and proud to share their stories."

The Sustainable Warwickshire podcast series is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the county who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

