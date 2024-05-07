An innovative engineering company that located its UK headquarters in Warwickshire to take advantage of the region’s strong automotive industry is celebrating more growth and new jobs

FutureMotiv, which is part of the world-leading RLE International Group, specialises in electric and hybrid vehicle systems and integration.

This involves working in the development of prototype and production systems at all stages of development including feasibility studies, design, integration and testing.

The UK subsidiary was launched six years ago and in 2021, the business moved to a new office and workshop facility at the American Barns in Banbury Road, Lighthorne, between Gaydon and Warwick, to accommodate its growing staff and be near its customers.

Mark Basten, Managing Director at FutureMotiv, said: “When we started, we moved into a small office but we struck a deal to create a new custom-built building with the necessary work spaces at American Barns. We are in a situation where we need more space which is a good problem to have because the automotive world is changing and we need to keep up with demand.

“Around 70 staff are now employed at FutureMotiv in Warwick, and the business has recently extended its operations to Detroit and Phoenix in America.”

Five further jobs are expected to be created this year after recruiting staff in vehicle integration and system testing this year.

Mark said the business was going from strength to strength as the automotive industry continues to focus on the move to hybrid and full electric vehicles.

He said: “We work with start-ups in electric vehicles as well as established automotive companies who are turning from traditional vehicles to electrical. We have experience in working with a lot of start-ups and we know the problems that can arise which we can then help them deal with these issues to get their ideas across the finishing line.

“Since our early days when we concentrated on pure battery electric vehicles, we are now looking at hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial vehicles. We were able to spot this quite early on after attending some of the dedicated trade shows in the industry so we are now working with customers on hydrogen projects which is really exciting.

“This location has really helped us expand because we are close to a lot of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry in the Midlands so this is a perfect hub.

“Our capabilities mean we can translate our skills to other industries such as the rail or aerospace sectors so we are well placed to grow even further.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy added: “Our county is a hot-bed of innovation and talent, and FutureMotiv is a perfect illustration of the kinds of businesses within the automotive, engineering and technology sectors that we are attracting.

“FutureMotiv have adapted to provide technical support for integrating electric, hybrid, and fuel cell technologies, and are now experts in this field. The business has played a role in bringing other businesses into the area, which is great.

“All this will also help towards meeting the country’s net zero targets by 2050 as the technology grows and the demand for these types of vehicles increases.

“It was also great to hear that the business had benefited from engagement with Warwickshire Skills Hub, which can provide advice and support to businesses around recruitment and skills development.”

* Please find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visiting https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk